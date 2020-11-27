Advertisement

Some Great Ideas for Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

One North Kitchen & Bar Shared Some Great Ideas with Studio10
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Did you buy too much turkey this year? Or do you have pounds and pounds of leftover mashed potatoes filling up your refrigerator? Well, here are some great ideas on how to repurpose those Thanksgiving leftovers, courtesy of One North Kitchen & Bar. Plus, find out more about their new location in Lansing.

