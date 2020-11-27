Mobile Fab Lab heads to Maple Valley School

VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is talking to a group of students who are prepping for the future all in one, easy spot.

Eaton RESA’s Mobile Fab Lab is a mobile laboratory.

Before schools closed under the new coronavirus pandemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Fab Lab traveled to Maple Valley School in Vermontville.

The students who got the chance to walk through say it is an experience they will never forget.

“We should just keep a positive mindset that things will get better,” said Brionna Short when asked about what it meant to have the Fab Lab at her school. Short is a sophomore at Maple Valley. “It might just take some time but we just got to be positive about all of it.”

The Fab Lab is a tricked out trailer with a CNC machine and a virtual welder and it is designed to give students a taste of the skilled trades.

“It’s definitely nice to have, considering we can get our college credits here while we’re doing it and we can learn what we’ll end up doing,” said David Conner, a sophomore at Maple Valley.

The lab is parked for the time being.

When it did make its rounds to Mid-Michigan schools, students went through three at a time to allow for social distancing. The lab offers a look into some of the programs offered at Lansing Community College.

“I haven’t seen it before that’s for sure,” said Ashton Ripley, a sophomore at Maple Valley. “It’s got some of the things I could be using some day.”

The students say they are thankful for the experience in such an unprecedented year.

“We’ve had a lot taken away from us this year and it’s just nice to have something new,” said Brionna.

“It was really fun. I wish we had had more time,” said Ashton.

The Fab Lab is parked during the state’s coronavirus orders. WILX News 10 will follow it once it hits the road again.

