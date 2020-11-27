Michigan surpasses 340,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 27, Michigan health officials have reported new 17,162 confirmed coronavirus cases with 172 deaths. The state total now sits at 341,941 confirmed cases and 8,933 deaths.

NOTE: This data is representative of new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHHS since Wednesday, November 25.

Clinton County reports 2,431 cases and 22 deaths.

Eaton County reports 2,774 cases and 36 deaths.

Ingham County reports 8,466 cases and 106 deaths.

Jackson County reports 4,948 cases and 98 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,805 cases and 40 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

