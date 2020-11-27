Advertisement

Michigan surpasses 340,000 coronavirus cases

(WRDW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 27, Michigan health officials have reported new 17,162 confirmed coronavirus cases with 172 deaths. The state total now sits at 341,941 confirmed cases and 8,933 deaths.

NOTE: This data is representative of new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHHS since Wednesday, November 25.

Clinton County reports 2,431 cases and 22 deaths.

Eaton County reports 2,774 cases and 36 deaths.

Ingham County reports 8,466 cases and 106 deaths.

Jackson County reports 4,948 cases and 98 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,805 cases and 40 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M stimulus package
Lawmaker supports the $100 million stimulus package
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale
Possible crash outside of Jackson Field area.
Car crash at Lugnuts Stadium
Arabella Kaiser is pictured here.
Local mother needs to raise thousands of dollars for a service dog

Latest News

A man has been hurt after being trapped beneath a car that slammed into his western Michigan...
Police: Man trapped beneath car that crashed into his home
One urgent care in Clinton County has opened new satellite locations throughout Mid-Michigan to...
New rapid COVID testing location
Board of Canvassers speaks on state election system
Ouch Urgent Care strives to keep up with COVID-19 testing demand
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale