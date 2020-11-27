Michigan State basketball looks ahead to Notre Dame

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball had a special night Wednesday, welcoming in the 2020 season with a win over Eastern Michigan. It wasn’t the win that made it memorable, but the emergence of Foster Loyer, and the intro of big man Joey Hauser.

“The camaraderie of this team, I think for these months that we tried to do a lot of stuff around here to bring our guys together because we didn’t want them sitting in the dorms, we got them over here a lot more,” said head coach Tom Izzo. “I think that has really shown in that first game.”

The two worked well together on the floor, trying to replace the loss of Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman. Loyer had a career-high 20 points, while Hauser finished his debut with 15 points and nine rebounds.

“My mindset going forward, you know I think that’s something that each and every day you got to approach it the same way of you know looking to get better and better as a team,” said Loyer. “As a person, you know just looking at what I can to succeed, what I can help my team succeed.”

The Spartans now face a bigger task, taking on Notre Dame - a team who finished 20-12 last season who also lost two key players. Head coach Mike Brey has a similar situation with his program - having to utilize new players and give more significant roles to returners.

“They play to a great system,” said Izzo. “He’s (Brey) got a great chemistry in his program and he’s got great continuity, and a great culture.”

The Fighting Irish have a tough early season schedule, with MSU being its first matchup. They come in this year with stars like Prentiss Hubb.

“They shoot threes, they’re solid defensively, they turn it over very very little, they foul even less, and it’s just a very well coached team,” said Izzo.

In order for Michigan State to come out game two and dominate, Loyer, Hauser, and the team need be to consistent in their shots and lock down defensively.

“You kind of got to have that mentality of you know being aggressive, so I think it’s been a transition getting back to that,” said Loyer. “I’m just looking forward to these next couple games.”

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at the Breslin Center.

