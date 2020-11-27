Advertisement

Michael Jordan donates $2 million to Feeding America

Earlier this year, Feeding America warned that more than one in six Americans could be at risk of going hungry.
Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA...
Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
(WILX) - Basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to Feeding America.

The money comes from part of his revenue for the Emmy-winning documentary “The Last Dance.” The 10-part series focuses on Jordan’s career with the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls.

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to Covid-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” the 14-time NBA All-Star said in a statement released by the organization. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago,” Jordan said.

Earlier this month, Feeding America warned over 54 million Americans - more than one in six - could be at risk of going hungry.

