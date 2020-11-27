Michael Jordan donates $2 million to Feeding America

(WILX) - Basketball legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to Feeding America.

The money comes from part of his revenue for the Emmy-winning documentary “The Last Dance.” The 10-part series focuses on Jordan’s career with the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls.

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to Covid-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” the 14-time NBA All-Star said in a statement released by the organization. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago,” Jordan said.

Earlier this month, Feeding America warned over 54 million Americans - more than one in six - could be at risk of going hungry.

