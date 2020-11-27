Advertisement

Local mother needs to raise thousands of dollars for a service dog

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - One local mother is putting all of her efforts into raising thousands of dollars for a dog-specifically for her five-year-old daughter, Arabella Kaiser.

“A service dog for Arabella will be life changing for her. It will be able to not only help her realize when a seizure is coming...it will help us as a family be able to attend to her when needed,” said Arabella’s mother, Kelsie Phillips.

“Arabella has neurofibromatosis. She was diagnosed at six months of age and it’s known to progressively get worse,” Phillips said.

Neurofibromatosis is a condition that causes tumors to form in the brain. It’s a genetic condition. However, Arabella is a spontaneous carrier and her condition has caused not only a tumor in her brain, but it also leads to daily seizures.

Phillips told News 10 the illness is different for all types of people.

“Arabella suffers from learning disabilities. She has really bad migraines. She suffers a lot from this condition,” Phillips said. “The biggest challenge for Arabella and her condition for me as a mom is trying to split her time between her and her two youngest siblings with the amount of seizures she has and the amount of hospitalizations that she has and the amount of doctor appointments. It’s a lot.”

After some in-depth research, Phillips found that getting a service dog would have the potential to save her daughter’s life.

“It will be a specialized service dog for her that will detect seizures from her scent,” Phillips said. “We will be sending scent samples to help train that dog for Arabella.”

The only issue stopping them from getting this life-changing pet is the cost. In order to get these specially-trained dogs, the family needs to raise $17,000 dollars.

“The one that really scares us is she had a seizure in her sleep and we had no idea,” said Arabella’s father, Daniel Kaiser. “She woke up and she was crying, saying she couldn’t see, so that’s why I think we need this service dog.”

4Paws for Ability is a service dog provider for children in Ohio, which is where the family hopes to purchase a dog. They say the dogs they train can smell the scent of cortisol; a hormone that is released when someone is about to have a seizure.

“I want a furry doggie, named Cali,” Arabella said.

The family has raised $5,000 out of the $17,000 total that they need to purchase the service dog.

To learn more about Arabella’s journey and to donate, click here.

