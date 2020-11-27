Advertisement

It’s a December to Remember in Mason

Check out “The Giving Tree” and more holiday fun
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s a “December to Remember” in Mason this year. It’s your chance to take a stroll through the town and check out all of the fun trees that have been decorated by local businesses and members of the Mason community. One of those trees is “The Giving Tree” presented by the many vendors at Maple Street Mall. Plus, the giant Santa statue is back with his giant mailbox for letters, too.

