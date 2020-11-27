Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M stimulus package

(source: State of Michigan)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking Michigan lawmakers to pass a state-based $100 million stimulus package. Senator Curtis Hertel told News 10 this was explained in a letter sent to leaders of the legislature earlier this week.

The request comes as the federal government has struggled to pass it’s own stimulus. Whitmer is seeking relief for Michiganders in the form of stimulus of up to $100. In a letter sent out earlier this week, Whitmer said the stimulus “will provide direct financial support to the families and small businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.”

The state is still facing a shortfall of up to $1 billion dollars in next year’s budget.

