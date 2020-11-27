Local shops are banking on Small Business Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the pandemic rages on, Small Business Saturday could be a make-or-break for local stores.

The Michigan Retailers Association says retailers locally rely on the holiday season for up to 25% of their revenue. The effects of COVID-19 throughout the year haven’t helped with overall income.

Curvaceous Lingerie is taking 2020 one sale at a time. It hasn’t been easy, but owner Lauren Palmer says she’s grateful for every single sale.

“We do a little happy dance because you’re supporting someone’s actual home. You’re putting food on my table. You’re allowing me to feed my children and keeping my employees employed,” said Palmer.

Palmer says Small Business Saturday takes on new importance this year.

“Your support literally can in fact save a small business. It is very much like get out the vote for this presidential vote. Every vote counts. Every purchase that you make at a small business counts,” said Palmer.

Small shops like Curvaceous and Grace Boutique in Old Town Lansing rely on heavy food traffic, which has been complicated by the pandemic.

“I definitely think it will be a much more important year for a lot of small businesses this year. Not even necessarily that particular day, but I know a lot of us small business are really hoping that folks remember us during the holiday season,” said Grace Boutique owner Summer Schriner.

Schriner is a former practicing attorney with a passion for antique fashion. She’s spunky, bubbly, and very optimistic about the power of the neighborhood shopper.

“You spend that $100, that $1,000 whatever at Amazon. It’s gone. It’s gone from your community. It’s not supporting anyone, you know. When you spend it in your community, it’s helping keep that business there. It’s helping keep that neighborhood vibrant. It’s helping support those fundraisers locally that small businesses always give to,” said Schriner.

The Michigan Retailers Association is calling on shoppers to buy gifts this holiday season from at least three Michigan stores.

Curvaceous Lingerie has taken it upon themselves to buy gift cards from every small business in Old Town and is gifting them to their customers as a show of support.

