Advertisement

Donate Blood and You Could Win Big

The American Red Cross Needs Your Donations
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations. That’s why the American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to urge people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation. Donate blood and you could win big with their Give Comfort, Give Joy promotion.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M stimulus package
Lawmaker supports the $100 million stimulus package
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale
Possible crash outside of Jackson Field area.
Car crash at Lugnuts Stadium
Arabella Kaiser is pictured here.
Local mother needs to raise thousands of dollars for a service dog

Latest News

One North KItchen & Bar with Thanksgiving Recipes
Some Great Ideas for Your Thanksgiving Leftovers
A December to Remember in Mason
It’s a December to Remember in Mason
East Lansing Public Library
East Lansing Public Library debuts new machine for contactless book pick up
Scrooge Scramble 5k goes virtual
The Scrooge Scramble 5k Has Gone Virtual