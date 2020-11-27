LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations. That’s why the American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to urge people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation. Donate blood and you could win big with their Give Comfort, Give Joy promotion.

