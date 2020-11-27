Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. cleared to end COVID-19 isolation

He announced last Friday he had tested positive
((AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Donald Trump Jr. says he has been cleared to end COVID-19 isolation.

He announced last Friday he had tested positive earlier in the week and that he had been isolating at a cabin along with his girlfriend, Trump campaign fundraising official Kimberly Gulifoyle.

Gulifoyle, ex-wife of Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), tested positive for coronavirus in July while working events for the Trump campaign.

On Wednesday night, he posted a video on Instagram announcing the news.

“I got cleared, happy to be healthy, we get to spend Thanksgiving the way it’s meant to be,” he said in the video. “We weren’t sure if that was going to be the case so KG and I bought probably enough for a Thanksgiving of six or seven just for us and we’re doing that today.”

The Trump family was expected to gather in Washington for the holiday. A spokesman for Trump Jr. declined to comment on whether they planned to join them.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M stimulus package
Lawmaker supports the $100 million stimulus package
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale
Possible crash outside of Jackson Field area.
Car crash at Lugnuts Stadium
Arabella Kaiser is pictured here.
Local mother needs to raise thousands of dollars for a service dog

Latest News

A man has been hurt after being trapped beneath a car that slammed into his western Michigan...
Police: Man trapped beneath car that crashed into his home
One urgent care in Clinton County has opened new satellite locations throughout Mid-Michigan to...
New rapid COVID testing location
Board of Canvassers speaks on state election system
Ouch Urgent Care strives to keep up with COVID-19 testing demand
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale