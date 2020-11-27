Donald Trump Jr. cleared to end COVID-19 isolation

(WILX) - Donald Trump Jr. says he has been cleared to end COVID-19 isolation.

He announced last Friday he had tested positive earlier in the week and that he had been isolating at a cabin along with his girlfriend, Trump campaign fundraising official Kimberly Gulifoyle.

Gulifoyle, ex-wife of Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), tested positive for coronavirus in July while working events for the Trump campaign.

On Wednesday night, he posted a video on Instagram announcing the news.

“I got cleared, happy to be healthy, we get to spend Thanksgiving the way it’s meant to be,” he said in the video. “We weren’t sure if that was going to be the case so KG and I bought probably enough for a Thanksgiving of six or seven just for us and we’re doing that today.”

The Trump family was expected to gather in Washington for the holiday. A spokesman for Trump Jr. declined to comment on whether they planned to join them.

