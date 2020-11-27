Christmas comes early for those needing coats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ludie Jones, along with the Rivers of Life Church and the Southside Community Coalition, organized a coat drive to help those in need.

“I had a vision and the community helped me to put it to light,” said Jones. “Usually kids can receive coats from the school, but with schools not running they don’t really see the need as much.”

Despite the pandemic and the rise in crime throughout the community, Rivers of Life Events Director Priscilla Bordayo said they wanted to find a way to uplift the community.

“It’s a way to definitely tone down the chaos. I feel like this is a great opportunity to show that no matter what side of town you live in, there are a lot of really good people who have generous hearts who are actually making a difference in this little corner of the city,” said Bordayo.

The Rivers of Life Church gave approximately 60 coats on Friday, but plan on giving out about 140 more.

Those in need of a coat can stop by the Rivers of Life Church in Holt this week to retrieve it.

