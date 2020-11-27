Advertisement

Christmas comes early for those needing coats

By Jace Harper
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ludie Jones, along with the Rivers of Life Church and the Southside Community Coalition, organized a coat drive to help those in need.

“I had a vision and the community helped me to put it to light,” said Jones. “Usually kids can receive coats from the school, but with schools not running they don’t really see the need as much.”

Despite the pandemic and the rise in crime throughout the community, Rivers of Life Events Director Priscilla Bordayo said they wanted to find a way to uplift the community.

“It’s a way to definitely tone down the chaos. I feel like this is a great opportunity to show that no matter what side of town you live in, there are a lot of really good people who have generous hearts who are actually making a difference in this little corner of the city,” said Bordayo.

The Rivers of Life Church gave approximately 60 coats on Friday, but plan on giving out about 140 more.

Those in need of a coat can stop by the Rivers of Life Church in Holt this week to retrieve it.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M stimulus package
Lawmaker supports the $100 million stimulus package
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale
Possible crash outside of Jackson Field area.
Car crash at Lugnuts Stadium
Arabella Kaiser is pictured here.
Local mother needs to raise thousands of dollars for a service dog

Latest News

A man has been hurt after being trapped beneath a car that slammed into his western Michigan...
Police: Man trapped beneath car that crashed into his home
One urgent care in Clinton County has opened new satellite locations throughout Mid-Michigan to...
New rapid COVID testing location
Board of Canvassers speaks on state election system
Ouch Urgent Care strives to keep up with COVID-19 testing demand
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale