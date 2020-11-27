Car crash at Lugnuts Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, a car crash occurred in front of the Lugnuts Stadium in downtown Lansing.

Upon arrival on the scene, there was a fire truck and tow trucks.

A white SUV and a red minivan were involved in the crash. The minivan was completely smashed.

Lansing Police was able to confirm that three adults were involved in the crash. There were no injuries and they were able to walk away from the scene.

Officials do not believe that alcohol was a factor. They believe it was just a distracted driving incident.

