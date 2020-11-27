Advertisement

Car crash at Lugnuts Stadium

Possible crash outside of Jackson Field area.
Possible crash outside of Jackson Field area.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:35 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, a car crash occurred in front of the Lugnuts Stadium in downtown Lansing.

Upon arrival on the scene, there was a fire truck and tow trucks.

A white SUV and a red minivan were involved in the crash. The minivan was completely smashed.

Lansing Police was able to confirm that three adults were involved in the crash. There were no injuries and they were able to walk away from the scene.

Officials do not believe that alcohol was a factor. They believe it was just a distracted driving incident.

WILX News 10 will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M stimulus package
Lawmaker supports the $100 million stimulus package
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale
Arabella Kaiser is pictured here.
Local mother needs to raise thousands of dollars for a service dog

Latest News

A man has been hurt after being trapped beneath a car that slammed into his western Michigan...
Police: Man trapped beneath car that crashed into his home
One urgent care in Clinton County has opened new satellite locations throughout Mid-Michigan to...
New rapid COVID testing location
Board of Canvassers speaks on state election system
Ouch Urgent Care strives to keep up with COVID-19 testing demand
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale