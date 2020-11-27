Amazon awarding $500 million in bonuses to its front-line workers

(WILX) - Thursday Amazon announced $500 million of holiday bonuses to its frontline workers. The e-commerce company says on a blog post the bonus is to show appreciation of employees’ hard work as shopping nears its peak.

The bonus will be awarded to warehouse workers and delivery drivers in January. Full-time staff working during the month of December will each get $300. Part-timers will get $150.

Some might consider it hazard pay, as Amazon revealed last month that nearly 20,000 of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The bonus brings the total spent globally on special bonuses and incentives by Amazon to teams to over $2.5 billion in 2020. A $500 million thank you bonus was announced in June.

The holiday perks also come at a time of record revenue for the company. Amazon reported that its profits tripled in the last quarter.

