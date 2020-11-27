LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan officials have chosen 14 state parks, trails and sports facilities to share $5.4 million in federal grants. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the money will come from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Nearly a dozen counties are expected to get funding for projects including campground developments, park renovations and making playgrounds more accessible.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is pivotal in supporting projects that improve the quality of outdoor recreation for communities across Michigan,” said Dan Lord, DNR grants manager. “This fund is an excellent example of successful collaboration among federal, state and local government partners who are focused on bringing real-world health and social benefits to residents and visitors.”

Some of those projects recommended for funding are in Eaton, Ingham, Oceana, and Van Buren counties.

The DNR uses Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to aid in developing public outdoor recreation facilities. The LWCF also provides matching grants for local governments to do the same. The program supports Native American tribes, villages, cities, townships and counties, and divisions within the DNR to provide better access to quality public outdoor recreation opportunities.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.