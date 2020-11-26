White House may lift EU travel restrictions

(WILX) - Thursday the White House could consider lifting European travel restrictions, according to a Trump administration official.

Currently, the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom are not letting travelers into the countries. There have been discussions about lifting those bans.

According to an administration official, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised some concerns, but the agency is not expected to block the move. President Trump has not signed off on the idea.

If he does, the EU and the United States will need to establish a protocol for safe travel.

