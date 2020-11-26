Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect and victim identified in Richwood Street homicide

A 24-year-old man is behind bars as Lansing police investigate his possible role in a homicide
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:47 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday around 9:00 a.m. police responded to a welfare call at an apartment in the 5900 block of Richwood Street in Lansing.

Once inside, they found a 66-year-old man who was deceased and the younger man, who was taken into custody without incident. The victim has been identified as Erwin Stanley Bell of Lansing, the suspect has been identified as Willie Charles Woods, 24, of Lansing.

It is believed this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

This afternoon the Ingham County Prosecutor issued formal charges on the arrested 24 year old suspect. He was subsequently arraigned in 54-A District Court in front of Judge Hillman on the following:

  • Count 1: Homicide – Open Murder
  • Count 2: Armed Robbery
  • Count 3: Tampering with evidence
  • BOND: No bond / Remanded to County Jail Woods is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Alderson on the following: Probable Cause Conference: 12/3/12 @ 10:00 a.m. Preliminary Examination: 12/10/12 @ 9:30 a.m.

