Runners ‘trot on’ in a socially distanced turkey trot

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The turkey trot is becoming more and more of a thanksgiving tradition. But like many holiday favorites the pandemic is throwing literal obstacles in the race’s way. However, that’s not stopping the DeWitt Turkey Trot.

Runners are lacing and masking up for not one, not two, but three mini races, plus a children’s fun run for the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot.

The recent three week epidemic order issued by state health leaders limits outdoor gathers to 25.

Rather than going virtual and having runners “trot” on their own time and location, the DeWitt race organizers broke their turkey trot into multiple races 15 minutes apart to keep runners socially distanced, yet still able to run together.

“We had 71 people sign up the day we decided to shut down registration when we realized COVID-19 numbers were picking up that’s when we broke it down into 3 groups of 25 or less based on families,” said race organizer and co-owner of 3 Legged Dog Yoga + Strength Studio, Emmie Musser.

Now the race organizers are no strangers to adjusting to the pandemic as they actually closed on the yoga studio the day Michigan issued their stay at home order back in the spring.

“So great idea- let’s open a yoga studio in a global pandemic, but honestly it’s made us reinvent over and over, trying things we would never have done before,” said Musser.

One of those is organizing Thursday’s Turkey Trot.

“What better way to start the day then doing something healthy,” said Musser. “We want to connect and see each other and do something that is really healthy before we dig into the pie.”

Their shirt pickup and check-in was all contactless.

Runners, both big and small tell News 10 they felt safe and were excited to run in a 5k with others.

“I trained to run a 5k in July, but couldn’t run it but my sister told me about this one so we decided to do it and the whole team is here to cheer me on,” said Beth Barun, a Turkey Trot runner.

Although what lies ahead for small businesses like the 3 legged dog yoga + strength studio is unknown, Musser is thankful for how far they have come and plan to just keep trotting along.

“We are so thankful to be apart of this community.’

While group fitness classes are still paused for now during the recent MDHHS order, the 3 Legged Dog Yoga +Strength Studio is organizing events like the Turkey Trot and hosting yoga classes.

