Last-minute shoppers give local markets a boost on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There was no shortage of last-minute grocery shopping Thursday at the Great Giant Market in Lansing.

Customers stocked up on all of their Thanksgiving needs in the morning. The store even ran out of some popular items like pie crusts and some spices. The store manager, Abigail Ivy, says they have seen a significant increase in sales compared to last year.

“So we didn’t expect it to be this busy, because like I said, we are busier than we were last year,” Ivy said. “So, we basically had some of the staff from the back of the store come up and help us and that’s been able to keep us going pretty smoothly this morning.”

Ivy told News 10 that she appreciates the community shopping local today.

