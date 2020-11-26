Advertisement

Feed Jackson providing free Thanksgiving meals

The event will be drive-thru only.
Feed Jackson
Feed Jackson(Feed Jackson Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Nov. 26, 2020
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Kingdom Life Ministries will be serving hot Thanksgiving meals to go on Thursday.

The new location features an old drive-thru window that has been reopened for the event. The event will be drive-thru only and there will be no deliveries or options to dine-in.

The giveaway is scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 1825 Spring Arbor Road in Jackson.

