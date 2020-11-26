Feed Jackson providing free Thanksgiving meals
The event will be drive-thru only.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:39 AM EST
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Kingdom Life Ministries will be serving hot Thanksgiving meals to go on Thursday.
The new location features an old drive-thru window that has been reopened for the event. The event will be drive-thru only and there will be no deliveries or options to dine-in.
The giveaway is scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 1825 Spring Arbor Road in Jackson.
