Feed Jackson providing free Thanksgiving meals

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Kingdom Life Ministries will be serving hot Thanksgiving meals to go on Thursday.

The new location features an old drive-thru window that has been reopened for the event. The event will be drive-thru only and there will be no deliveries or options to dine-in.

The giveaway is scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 1825 Spring Arbor Road in Jackson.

