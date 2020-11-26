Cristo Rey Community Center makes changes to provide meals during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing has been providing meals to those in need for over 20 years, but this year they had to make modifications in order to serve the community in a safe manner during the pandemic.

“Traditionally we would have a nice sit-down meal for folks and waiter service, because we always want to be able to do something nice, a little bit more extraordinary for families who usually do without,” said Joe Garcia, Cristo Rey Community Center CEO.

Garcia told News 10 they usually have about 80 volunteers but this year in order to stay safe from COVID-19 they had to dwindle it down to 30 volunteers.

“Some of the challenges were how do we do this in a safe manner, how do we get the word out appropriately?” Garcia said. “There is a high need for meals, we have been getting a lot of calls for meals at the last minute and we’ve been doing our best to accommodate.”

On Thanksgiving morning, Cristo Rey Community was able to deliver over 160 meals.

“We will follow up with a pick-up service, people will come to the door to provide meals for these individuals until we run out,” Garcia said.

Garcia also told News 10 that approximately 150 to-go meals will be given out for two hours at the Community Center in Lansing.

“It means everything, there is just as much of a great feel on giving as there is receiving,’” Garcia said. “Everyone here leaves with a big smile on their face knowing that they did good.”

“So far it’s been unbelievable, you get to meet a lot of new people and you get to help out the community which is really important specially this year " said Sean Zellmer, Cristo Rey’s Lead Chef.

Garcia also add that every single meal is homemade, nothing is mass produced.

