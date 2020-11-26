Advertisement

Couple finds walls of whisky in new home

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST
(CNN) - A couple in New York got quite the surprise when they moved into their new home.

Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker say they found more than 66 bottles of Scotch whisky hidden in the walls and floorboards during renovations.

The home dates to the era of prohibition and was built by a notorious bootlegger.

The couple did some digging on the old homeowner, and now they’re documenting the history on Instagram.

As for the unopened bottles, the couple plans to sell them.

Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.

