Trump joining Rudy Giuliani on trip to PA Wednesday

The trip to Pennsylvania marks President Donald Trump is expected to join his attorney Rudy Giuliani in Pennsylvania today to discuss election fraud allegations.

The visit comes after Pennsylvania certified its election results yesterday that established president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state. Similar events by republican lawmakers are planned in Arizona and here in Michigan.

The Trump campaign says it will include testimony from witnesses who have filed affidavits, alleging voter fraud.

The trip to Pennsylvania marks the first time the president has left Washington since election day.

