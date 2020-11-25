Advertisement

Trump joining Rudy Giuliani on trip to PA Wednesday

It is the first time the president has left Washington since election day.
President-elect Donald Trump calls out to media as he and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani...
President-elect Donald Trump calls out to media as he and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(WIBW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Wednesday President Donald Trump is expected to join his attorney Rudy Giuliani in Pennsylvania to discuss election fraud allegations.

The visit comes after Pennsylvania certified its election results yesterday that established president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state. Similar events by republican lawmakers are planned in Arizona and here in Michigan.

The Trump campaign says it will include testimony from witnesses who have filed affidavits, alleging voter fraud.

The trip to Pennsylvania marks President Donald Trump is expected to join his attorney Rudy Giuliani in Pennsylvania today to discuss election fraud allegations.

The visit comes after Pennsylvania certified its election results yesterday that established president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state. Similar events by republican lawmakers are planned in Arizona and here in Michigan.

The Trump campaign says it will include testimony from witnesses who have filed affidavits, alleging voter fraud.

The trip to Pennsylvania marks the first time the president has left Washington since election day.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI spotted at a home in Lansing
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police ID victim in suspicious death on Joshua Street, now a homicide investigation
Holt Delhi Twp shooting suspect vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu
Ingham County Sheriff searching for suspect in Holt shooting
ELPD responds to robbery at local cell phone store
Governor Whitmer responds to Michigan election certification vote

Latest News

11-25 AM Weather
Ouch Urgent Care is pictured here.
Medical professionals encourage rapid COVID-19 testing
EMU players return home to face MSU
EMU players return home to face MSU
James concedes to Peters in Michigan’s Senate race