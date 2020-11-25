Restaurants get creative to do business on typically busy bar night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The night before Thanksgiving is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, but this time around, you won’t see bars filled with people.

“Tonight we’re hoping to do an awful lot of carry out,” said Joe Bell, owner of The Peanut Barrel.

What’s typically a very busy night for restaurants falls right in the middle of the state health department’s three week ban on indoor dining.

“None of us were really expecting this night to happen. We were expecting something to come down,” said Greg Sinicropi, co-owner of Art’s Pub.

Both business owners say their profits are down about 75%. That leaves them relying on customers’ support now more than ever.

“We have created a special, new pandemic menu. We’ve kind of added a few extra things to the carryout container,” said Bell.

A group called I Am Lansing is trying to help, too. They’re selling shirts featuring the logos of some local restaurants.

“Any of the proceeds we get from that we’re going to give directly to our staff,” said Sinicropi.

ConfluxCity Brewing in Portland is getting creative to bring in business. They’ve added three heated igloos outside with tables and chairs.

“The more you can get out and support businesses like ourselves and local restaurants and utilize what they’re offering, we’re in need and we’d appreciate it,” said Jim Hilligan, owner of ConfluxCity Brewing.

