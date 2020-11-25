Protein cheesecake recipe featured on Studio 10
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Wednesday at Studio 10, Holly Harper made a protein cheesecake to share with the team. Below is the recipe if you’d like to try it at home!
Ingredients
- 12 Ounces Cream Cheese – Fat Free 339g
- 12 Ounces Greek Yogurt – Plain Fat Free
- 2 Large Whole Eggs
- ¾ Cup Sweetener
- ¼ Teaspoon Salt
- 2 Scoops Protein Powder – 60g
- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
- 10-15 Drops Liquid Sweetener – *Optional
Instructions
- Mix all of your ingredients together in a bowl
- Take out and coat a 6′' pan with non-stick cooking spray or place parchment paper inside it
- Bake it on 325F/162C for 30-32 minutes
- Turn your oven down to 200F/93C for another 50-60 minutes
- Let it cool, wrap it up, and put it in the fridge for a few hours
Nutrition facts for the whole cheesecake:
- Calories: 787
- Fat: 11g
- Saturated Fat: 4g
- Sodium: 2745mg
- Carbs: 37g
- Fiber: 0g
- Sugar: 28g
- Protein: 135g
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.