Protein cheesecake recipe featured on Studio 10

By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Wednesday at Studio 10, Holly Harper made a protein cheesecake to share with the team. Below is the recipe if you’d like to try it at home!

Ingredients

  • 12 Ounces Cream Cheese – Fat Free 339g
  • 12 Ounces Greek Yogurt – Plain Fat Free
  • 2 Large Whole Eggs
  • ¾ Cup Sweetener
  • ¼ Teaspoon Salt
  • 2 Scoops Protein Powder – 60g
  • 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
  • 10-15 Drops Liquid Sweetener – *Optional

Instructions

  • Mix all of your ingredients together in a bowl
  • Take out and coat a 6′' pan with non-stick cooking spray or place parchment paper inside it
  • Bake it on 325F/162C for 30-32 minutes
  • Turn your oven down to 200F/93C for another 50-60 minutes
  • Let it cool, wrap it up, and put it in the fridge for a few hours

Nutrition facts for the whole cheesecake:

  • Calories: 787
  • Fat: 11g
  • Saturated Fat: 4g
  • Sodium: 2745mg
  • Carbs: 37g
  • Fiber: 0g
  • Sugar: 28g
  • Protein: 135g

