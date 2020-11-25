Protein cheesecake recipe featured on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Wednesday at Studio 10, Holly Harper made a protein cheesecake to share with the team. Below is the recipe if you’d like to try it at home!

Ingredients

12 Ounces Cream Cheese – Fat Free 339g

12 Ounces Greek Yogurt – Plain Fat Free

2 Large Whole Eggs

¾ Cup Sweetener

¼ Teaspoon Salt

2 Scoops Protein Powder – 60g

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

10-15 Drops Liquid Sweetener – *Optional

Instructions

Mix all of your ingredients together in a bowl

Take out and coat a 6′' pan with non-stick cooking spray or place parchment paper inside it

Bake it on 325F/162C for 30-32 minutes

Turn your oven down to 200F/93C for another 50-60 minutes

Let it cool, wrap it up, and put it in the fridge for a few hours

Nutrition facts for the whole cheesecake:

Calories: 787

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Sodium: 2745mg

Carbs: 37g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 28g

Protein: 135g

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.