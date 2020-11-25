Medical professionals encourage rapid COVID-19 testing

St. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A medical professional in St. Johns is encouraging people to get a rapid COVID-19 test over a nasal swab test in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

“The more we can tell people they’re positive quickly, the faster that they will stop spreading the virus that they may or may not have known they were carrying,” said Ouch Urgent Care Physician Assistant Kristine Tuchek.

Ouch Urgent Care in St. Johns started offering rapid COVID-19 testing in September.

Physician assistant Kristine Tuchek says they saw a demand for the rapid tests in the community.

When they first started, the site was testing 100 patients a day. Now, they are seeing up to 1,000.

“The need for the rapid testing was much bigger than we anticipated. We are testing people from all over Michigan, Illinois, Ohio -- people drive hours and hours to get this rapid test,” she said.

Patients wait in their cars and drive through like other testing sites. But instead of waiting three to five days for results, they get it in the same day.

Tuchek recommends rapid tests over a PCR test or a nasal swab test.

“Right now for the general public... the thousands of people that we’ll be testing a day...we just need to start doing very frequent rapid response testing and that is what we’re finding will be the best way to contain this,” she said.

Tuchek says the biggest difference between the tests is the sensitivity.

She says if you do decide to get a nasal swab test, it should be because you’ve had a known exposure and are already in quarantine.

Ouch Urgent Care has three locations offering rapid testing in St. Johns, Lansing and Carson City.

To learn more about it, talk to your health care provider.

