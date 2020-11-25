Advertisement

Local boutique keeping us on trend with seasonal clothing and holiday gift ideas

Owners of Camo and Neon Boutique in Westphalia are sharing gift ideas and clothing trends
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Owners of Camo and Neon Boutique, Cat and April Schneider, share what looks will help keep us on trend this season.

The boutique is having Black Friday sales that will be announced via their social media channels Wednesday night.

They will also be out at 3 Legged Dog Yoga Studio for Small Business Saturday.

The boutique has curbside and shipping options available.

Cat and April say they have gifts perfect for everyone on your shopping list as they have things from clothing to tumblers to home décor.

