Advertisement

James concedes to Peters in Michigan’s Senate race

(John James/WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Republican John James has conceded to Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, nearly three weeks after the incumbent was declared the winner by The Associated Press. James, who lost by 92,000 votes - or 1.7 percentage points - congratulated Peters on his reelection in a video posted to social media Tuesday, a day after the bipartisan state election board confirmed the results.

The James campaign had unsuccessfully asked the canvassers to delay certification to audit votes in the Democratic stronghold of Wayne County, home to Detroit. James said he was sending a bottle of scotch to Peters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI spotted at a home in Lansing
Norman Shinkle is reportedly going to vote against certifying the election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
Scene of shooting in Lansing
Lansing Police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting
Governor Whitmer announces new key staff hires

Latest News

EMU players return home to face MSU
EMU players return home to face MSU
Jury trials delayed due to pandemic
Jury trials delayed during pandemic
Fire at Woodmar Apartments
Coach Izzo is back
Coach Izzo is back