James concedes to Peters in Michigan’s Senate race

(AP) - Republican John James has conceded to Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, nearly three weeks after the incumbent was declared the winner by The Associated Press. James, who lost by 92,000 votes - or 1.7 percentage points - congratulated Peters on his reelection in a video posted to social media Tuesday, a day after the bipartisan state election board confirmed the results.

The James campaign had unsuccessfully asked the canvassers to delay certification to audit votes in the Democratic stronghold of Wayne County, home to Detroit. James said he was sending a bottle of scotch to Peters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.