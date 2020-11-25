Ingham County Jail will be demolished to make major improvements in new justice complex

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Within the next month, demolition will begin on a portion of the Ingham County Jail to make room for the new justice complex. The complex is projected to be completed by the summer of 2023.

“It’s an entire justice complex- which is the jail, the 55th district court and the sheriff’s office,” Chief Deputy Jason Ferguson said.

Ferguson told News 10 that this new complex was an absolute need and that this is something that has been in process for nearly ten years.

“The old jail facility was untenable; maintenance was outrageous we weren’t doing what we wanted to do for our inmates’ safety, [and the] security of our staff,” Ferguson said.

The improvements of the new building will be much more efficient for the staff to operate and better for the county.

“It will help us serve the inmate population. They will be safer, be more secure,” Ferguson said. “The programming and work environment for the staff will be vastly improved.”

The project is estimated to cost $70 million. But since they were able to fit this into one phase of construction, it helped them stay within their budget.

“It is going to sit on this site, and it will be built in one phase while everything else remains operational,” Ferguson said. “Once we move in and go fully functional there, that’s when the demolition could start.”

