Ferris State University professor on leave after racist remarks, conspiracy tweets

(WILX) - A Ferris State University instructor is being investigated after calling the coronavirus pandemic a stunt and using slurs on Twitter.

In some of the tweets from physical sciences professor Thomas Brennan, he says smartphones are the main cause of COVID-19 symptoms, uses the n-word repeatedly and tweets anti-Semitic conspiracies.

The account’s other tweets regarding COVID-19 say things such as:

“Guess what the covid stunt has failed. You won’t get your leftist new world order.”

“Covid19 is another jewish revolution.”

“F— this evil wizard,” in reference to a video of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Stand up for yourselves people, and stop falling for this corona virus hoax!”

“I’d say covid-19 is fake. An evil medical system just killed a bunch of old people.”

Brennan responded to the student newspaper’s publication of his tweets with a letter. In it he doubles down on his beliefs claiming the pandemic is designed to enslave humanity, comparing a vaccine to the mark of the beast and calls the n-word a “mind-control spell.”

University president David Eisler says Brennan was placed on leave last week. The school says it “strongly rejects” and condemns his remarks.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

