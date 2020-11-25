Advertisement

Ferris State University professor on leave after racist remarks, conspiracy tweets

The professor of physical sciences says smartphones are the main cause of COVID-19 symptoms and uses the n-word repeatedly.
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WILX) - A Ferris State University instructor is being investigated after calling the coronavirus pandemic a stunt and using slurs on Twitter.

In some of the tweets from physical sciences professor Thomas Brennan, he says smartphones are the main cause of COVID-19 symptoms, uses the n-word repeatedly and tweets anti-Semitic conspiracies.

The account’s other tweets regarding COVID-19 say things such as:

  • “Guess what the covid stunt has failed. You won’t get your leftist new world order.”
  • “Covid19 is another jewish revolution.”
  • “F— this evil wizard,” in reference to a video of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
  • “Stand up for yourselves people, and stop falling for this corona virus hoax!”
  • “I’d say covid-19 is fake. An evil medical system just killed a bunch of old people.”

Brennan responded to the student newspaper’s publication of his tweets with a letter. In it he doubles down on his beliefs claiming the pandemic is designed to enslave humanity, comparing a vaccine to the mark of the beast and calls the n-word a “mind-control spell.”

University president David Eisler says Brennan was placed on leave last week. The school says it “strongly rejects” and condemns his remarks.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

President Eisler’s statement this morning addresses the Twitter under Professor Thomas Brennan's name: “We were shocked...

Posted by Ferris State Torch on Monday, November 23, 2020

