East Lansing leaders discuss city’s tax problems

City officials say it’s too early determine the impact.
(WILX News 10)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing city leaders are trying to find a solution to a tax revenue problem.

The city relies heavily on a tax on workers who live outside the city, but that money has not been collected this year.

Thousands of people employed by places like Michigan State University are now working from home. This means they’re not subject to the city tax this year.

“In the coming months with the talk of a vaccine that, that’s something we’ll be watching closely because as we get people coming back downtown safely as stores open up and restaurants are busy,” said City Manager George Lahanas. “All of those things happening and offices are opening that’s what we’re obviously looking for like everybody else. The longer this progresses the deeper the challenge potentially will be. So that’s what we don’t know right now right? How long this will last.”

