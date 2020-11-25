City of Jackson to establish first marijuana business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is getting its first marijuana business.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved a marijuana license for Attitude Wellness at 1512 N. West Ave. The new dispensary, which is operated by the Lume Cannabis Company, has also been granted approval by the State of Michigan.

An opening date has not been determined, but the dispensary is set to open for business soon.

This is a landmark decision as the City has been working on getting local marijuana legislation finalized since it was approved by Michigan two years ago.

Also, in the same meeting, councilmembers discussed inspection fees. The final City Council meeting of this year is scheduled for December 8.

City of Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick provided all of this information to News 10.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.