Business offering a year of jerky in return for name of vandal

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - A business owner in Michigan is offering a year’s worth of jerky for information about the person who damaged his store.

Maxbauer Specialty Meat Market in Traverse City is trying to find out who damaged the front window of their store on Sunday, Nov. 22. The business said someone took a field stone and tried smashing and breaking and entering into store. The owners are offering one pound of jerky per week for a year to whoever has the name of the vandal.

Co-owner Mark Wilson says 50 pounds of his jerky is worth about $1,000.

“You just don’t do that in Traverse City,” said Wilson. “That’s not the kind of community we have and we’re trying to help our community and our employees and that’s just not very fun for anybody. It’s disheartening for anybody in this 2020.”

Please share this post! I am offering a pound of jerky every week for a year to the person who gets me the name of the... Posted by Maxbauers Meat Market on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.