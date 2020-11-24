Advertisement

Wood and Associates law firm talks about helping individuals when they need it most

By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wood and Associates stopped by Studio 10 to talk about what they specialize and how they try to help individuals when they need it most.

Wood and Associates specializes in child custody, divorce, wills and trusts. Their attorneys say they have a passion for helping people and are available outside the normal 9-5 office hours.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI spotted at a home in Lansing
Norman Shinkle is reportedly going to vote against certifying the election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
Scene of shooting in Lansing
Lansing Police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting
Governor Whitmer announces new key staff hires

Latest News

Holiday etiquette
Etiquette reminders from an expert for this holiday season
Wood and Associates
Wood and Associates
Meet Charlie
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Charlie
Clinton St. Counseling
Tips on How to Handle Holiday Stress