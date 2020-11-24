UAW Local 724 holding food drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UAW Local 724 is having a food drive to support the community.

The union is trying to help in during these difficult times.

The event is free and will be drive-through only.

Saturday, Nov. 28

10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (or while supplies last)

450 Clare Street

More information on the event will be shared as it becomes available.

