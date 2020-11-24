UAW Local 724 holding food drive
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UAW Local 724 is having a food drive to support the community.
The union is trying to help in during these difficult times.
The event is free and will be drive-through only.
- Saturday, Nov. 28
- 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (or while supplies last)
- 450 Clare Street
More information on the event will be shared as it becomes available.
