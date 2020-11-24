Two local Lansing natives on Eastern Michigan basketball team

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NCAA basketball begins Wednesday November 25. The Eastern Michigan Eagles’ first game is against a highly-ranked opponent, and one that two Lansing-area natives know all too well.

“Michigan State was my childhood team, so I’ve been to almost like every game,” said freshman walk-on guard Andrew Wells. “For me to be able to play them and go back home, I think it’s really cool.”

Like every other college basketball player, Wells and Drew Lowder are excited for their first seasons at Eastern Michigan University. For them, it starts with a big challenge - No. 13 Michigan State.

“I think it’s a good way to kind of see, where we’re at,” said Wells. “Playing a tough Big Ten team like this, I think it will give us a lot of things to work on as a team and work on so that when we start playing teams in the M.A.C., you know it might be a little bit easier.”

The Breslin Center is not unfamiliar territory for Wells, who is from East Lansing. This Michigan State team is not unfamiliar for Drew, a sophomore transfer from Jackson, Mich. whose mom went to MSU. He’s already been on the court with some of the guys.

“I played a lot of my early years of basketball in Lansing, as well as a lot of the guys on the Michigan State team,” said Lowder. “I’ve played with or against them at some point so it’ll be really fun to play against those guys as well as play where I really started to love basketball.”

Michigan State’s Rocket Watts, Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham, and Foster Loyer are a few of those players. Facing a program like MSU, which has dominated the Big Ten in recent seasons, might be intimidating for some at smaller schools like Eastern Michigan. But, Drew and Andrew both say it doesn’t make them nervous.

“Just going through that whole year of college basketball, it’s just added a level of preparedness, like I’m just ready to play,” said Lowder. “No nerves.”

Coming back home to play is nice for their families. Even in a time when fans can’t be in the stands, they can watch from home; knowing Drew and Andrew aren’t far away.

“Being able to watch their son play against his hometown team that he grew up watching, I think they’re really proud of me,” said Wells.

Michigan State kicks off its season opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday night at the Breslin Center.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.