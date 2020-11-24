Advertisement

The Salvation Army of Jackson County launches $20 Challenge Day

This year’s campaign has an overall goal of $310,000 in donations.
The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Salvation Army of Jackson County is kicking off the local iconic Red Kettle Campaign Friday, Nov. 27.

The overall campaign goal is $310,00, based on community need, and will run until Dec. 24. The classic Red Kettles will be located at: Walmart, Sam’s Club J.C. Penny’s, Polly’s locations, Kroger, Big Lots, Blaine’s, and Jackson Crossing Mall -Pet Smart, Gordon’s, Dollar Tree, Bed Bath and Beyond.

Bell ringers will be following all CDC guidelines and have been trained in COVID - 19 safety protocols.

“To give us a jump-start this year we are asking individuals to consider giving an extra $20 during our Red Kettle Kick-Off ,” said Major Jose Tamayo, Corps Officer.

The challenge will mean if 500 people each gave $20 the total donation would be $10,000.

“With community demand for our services increasing by up to 150% this winter and 50% fewer Red Kettles, we need the Jackson community to help us ‘Rescue Christmas’ for as many families as possible,” added Tamayo. “A $20 donation can allow us to provide enough groceries to feed a family of four for a week.”

In 2019, the Salvation Army of Jackson County served over 22,000 county residents.

