Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Charlie

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Humane Society joined Studio 10 on Tuesday for the weekly segment of Take Me Home Tuesday.

CAHS brought the little orange kitten, Charlie. Charlie is two and a half months old. He was recently neutered. He’s up to date on his vaccinations and he has a microchip, so all of that is included in his in his adoption fee.

Right now all cats are adopt one, get one free.

CAHS says Charlie would fit into any home kids other pets, it might take just a little bit of time for him to adjust. They say he seems just really laid back and sweet and playful.

