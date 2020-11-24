Advertisement

Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Charlie

Meet Charlie
Meet Charlie(WILX)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Humane Society joined Studio 10 on Tuesday for the weekly segment of Take Me Home Tuesday.

CAHS brought the little orange kitten, Charlie. Charlie is two and a half months old. He was recently neutered. He’s up to date on his vaccinations and he has a microchip, so all of that is included in his in his adoption fee.

Right now all cats are adopt one, get one free.

CAHS says Charlie would fit into any home kids other pets, it might take just a little bit of time for him to adjust. They say he seems just really laid back and sweet and playful.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI spotted at a home in Lansing
Norman Shinkle is reportedly going to vote against certifying the election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
Scene of shooting in Lansing
Lansing Police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting
Governor Whitmer announces new key staff hires

Latest News

Holiday etiquette
Etiquette reminders from an expert for this holiday season
Wood and Associates
Wood and Associates
Wood and Associates
Wood and Associates law firm talks about helping individuals when they need it most
Clinton St. Counseling
Tips on How to Handle Holiday Stress