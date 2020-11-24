Advertisement

Sparrow President and Governor Whitmer urge Michiganders to stay home on Thanksgiving

(WLUC/MGN)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer urged Michiganders on Tuesday to stay home on Thanksgiving.

“If you are planning to spend Thanksgiving with people outside of your own household, I urge you to reconsider,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer is asking the public to make smarter choices this holiday season.

“We must make short-term sacrifices for our long-term health,” Whitmer said. “As you consider your options for Thursday, I urge you to make the hard choices because they will ultimately be the right choices.”

The right choice would be to limit gatherings.

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is advising that even small household gatherings can contribute to the rise in COVID-19 cases just how it happened after the Canadian Thanksgiving.

“Canada was doing a fairly well managing their COVID-19 outbreak across the entire country. Then, after the Canadian Thanksgiving COVID-19 took it and the suspicion after that was it happened in small group settings,” Sparrow President Alan Vierling said.

Governor Whitmer stressed that this is not worth the risk to be with your family in your home and put someone you love in harm’s way.

“Think about your last Thanksgiving and the people with whom you’ve spent it. Picture their faces laughing with you. As hard as it will be not to see them in person this Thanksgiving, imagine how much harder it will be if their chairs are empty next year,” Whitmer said.

“Remember we’re spreading COVID while we are asymptomatic,” Vierling said. “We don’t want to see the Canadian experience here. Remember we’re already seeing the highest numbers we’ve ever seen.  We have more patients in the hospitals today than we ever had before.”

Sparrow Hospital and Governor Whitmer both recommend celebrating virtually with family members outside of your household. 

Sparrow also stated to follow the CDC guidelines.  Click here to learn more.

