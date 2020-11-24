Some holiday shoppers are reconsidering online purchases

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of more people are expected to shop online this holiday season. Online shopping has already been growing over the years, and now the national retail federation is encouraging it because of the pandemic.

However, some people are considering changing their shopping habits because they aren’t getting their packages.

Ann Fredrickson is one holiday shopper who says she couldn’t find her packages that were scanned delivered.

She said, “It’s frustrating because you’re buying things online, especially now getting ready for the holidays.”

Fredrickson orders packages from Amazon often.

“I have a feeling it’s not a matter of people coming by and stealing things off the porch,” she said. “It’s just drivers delivering to the wrong address.”

And she’s ordered more since COVID-19 hit Michigan back in March. That means more packages haven’t been properly delivered to her home in Dewitt. Fredrickson said that out of five packages that went missing, she was only able to locate two.

Normally when a package is parked delivered at her doorstep, it can be found at her neighbors. This time she has no clue where it’s at.

Fredrickson said, “It’s not any of the houses on my street at all.”

She’s not alone. Other people are posting on Facebook about packages coming up at the wrong house. Fredrickson says this experience has her re-thinking how she’s shopping this holiday season. An Amazon spokeswoman told News 10 they don’t have wide spread complaints about missing packages in Clinton county.

News 10 contacted all the major delivery services, who issued statements saying if you have an issue with a delivery to let them know.

FedEx

Online shopping and shipping volumes this holiday season are expected to break last year’s records several times over. E-commerce fueled by the pandemic is driving this extraordinary growth. We are preparing for what promises to be an unprecedented Peak by ramping up resources, increasing capacity and collaborating with customers. At FedEx, we set high standards for our service and are focused on continued package information accuracy and transparency.

FedEx is well prepared to deliver the best possible service to our customers in a challenging environment this peak season, with more than 500,000 FedEx team members who are busy preparing for our peak season. We do have resources customers can utilize to make sure their shipments reach their destination.

These resources include:

· FedEx Delivery Manager, which is available in 84 countries, empowers users to customize home deliveries to fit their schedules, or redirect deliveries to alternative delivery locations, such as one of the more than 2,100 FedEx Office retail locations, or even leave instructions for the courier. For more info: https://www.fedex.com/delivery

FedEx package pickup and drop-off services are now available at more than 8,000 Dollar General locations, further increasing our retail convenience network to more than 20,000 staffed FedEx locations. The retail network also includes well-known retailers such as Walgreens, Kroger and Albertsons and more than 2,100 FedEx Office locations, allowing for an easy returns and drop-off experience for shoppers.

Customers may check the status of shipments at FedEx.com.

-Shannon Davis, FedEx spokeswoman

UPS

The consumer just needs to notify us that a package was misdelivered, and we’ll pick it up and re-deliver.

-Dawn Wotapka, UPS Communications

USPS

The Postal Service appreciates its customers and strives to provide excellent service. When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage. Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.

- Sabrina Todd, USPS Lansing spokeswoman

Amazon

Amazon customers are able to track their packages on amazon.com and through their Amazon app after they have placed their order. They also can use ‘Photo On Delivery’, which has been overwhelmingly positive for many customers.

Amazon Hub offers an alternative pickup option for individuals who prefer not to have their packages left at a doorstep. Amazon customers can search for their nearest Amazon Locker, Locker+, Apartment Locker or Counter location, here: www.amazon.com/hub.

