River Trail closures removed for the season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the River Trail closure west of Potter Park Zoo and the Moores River Drive closure have been removed for the season.

Access to the trails is now available, however, visitors are urged to be cautious when traveling in these areas. The contractor will still be in the area addressing minor restoration items through this week.

