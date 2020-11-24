Advertisement

River Trail closures removed for the season

Access to the trails is now available.
Lansing River Trail
Lansing River Trail(Omicron Photography LLC | Lansing River Trail)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the River Trail closure west of Potter Park Zoo and the Moores River Drive closure have been removed for the season.

Access to the trails is now available, however, visitors are urged to be cautious when traveling in these areas. The contractor will still be in the area addressing minor restoration items through this week.

Traffic Advisory Update: The River Trail closure west of Potter Park Zoo and the Moores River Drive closure from earlier...

Posted by City of Lansing Public Service Department on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI spotted at a home in Lansing
Norman Shinkle is reportedly going to vote against certifying the election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
Scene of shooting in Lansing
Lansing Police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting
Governor Whitmer announces new key staff hires

Latest News

The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.
The Salvation Army of Jackson County launches $20 Challenge Day
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
UAW Local 724 is holding a food drive on Nov. 28
UAW Local 724 holding food drive
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has confirmed her department is investigating threats...
AG Nessel confirms investigation into threats against Wayne County canvassers