Rite Aid updating self-swab COVID-19 testing sites

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following the end of federal funding for diagnostic testing by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Rite Aid is updating its COVID-19 testing program.

Effective Dec. 1, no-charge testing at existing testing sites will be replaced by testing for individuals 13 years of age and older for $115 per test regardless of whether the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic. The fee is payable via cash, credit, debit or Health Savings Account/Flexible Spending Account.

In effort to provide more testing access to customers and the communities in which it does business, Rite Aid will soon expand COVID-19 testing to up to an additional 1,000 drive-through locations.

At its locations, Rite Aid uses self-swab nasal tests overseen by pharmacists. The tests are available Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A time slot must be reserved online.

“We’re proud to continue serving as an essential part of the pandemic response in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “Making testing available - and now, to a broader age range - is an important next step in continuing to fight COVID-19.”

Previously, testing was only available to those 18 years of age or older. The expanded program allows parents or legal guardians of individuals 13-18 years of age to create Baseline COVID-19 accounts so they may be screened and tested. Parents or legal guardians must provide consent for individuals under 18, show their government issued identification and must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.

On Thanksgiving and through the weekend, testing will be temporarily unavailable, resuming on Dec. 1.

A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be found HERE.

