Non-profit pillar in Lansing takes financial hit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has put a large amount of financial stress on many businesses in the Lansing area.

One of those is the non-profit pillar Impression 5 Science Center.

With many of their revenue generating programs being put by the wayside, the non-profit has had to come up with other ways to keep their employees around and pay the bills.

Executive Director Erik Larson explained the company has had to use grant money to come up with virtual instruction ideas to help educate their students.

“It’s basically retooling our existing team with training and technology to build really meaningful virtual learning opportunities. Even when we get back to what might be the new normal, which is where we see classrooms visiting the science center again, we see these newly innovative virtual programs as a big piece of the new future,” said Larson.

With recent announcements of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, Larson feels like he can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think everybody is encouraged by some of the vaccine news. I think that at least, from what I understand, it’s still several months from the general masses being able to move into the vaccine process,” said Larson. “I am encouraged by that process and I think that’s obviously one piece of getting to the other side.”

Larson said they are coming up with new plans every three months and making adjustments as necessary to stay afloat until the pandemic is over.

“We’re really kind of using three month goals. What is it going to take for us right now starting starting in October, when we did that, to get through December? Then, what is it going to take for us to get through to March. What does this thing look like when we come to spring and summer of 2021,” he said.

