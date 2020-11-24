MSU women’s basketball schedule is yet to be released

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s women’s basketball schedule has yet to be released and that’s making players on the team extremely anxious.

“We’re just practicing, not really knowing exactly what we’re preparing for,” said junior guard Nia Clouden. “We’re trying to find joy and energy in any way with our team practicing, being able to go hard.”

Not knowing your opponents, or even the future of your season, can mess with an athlete’s head. But the team knows they control their own mindset.

(mardrekia cook, redshirt senior, forward)

“Just establishing the get-to mentality, like we get to play basketball,” said senior forward Mardrekia Cook. “I know a lot of people in the world right now are stuck at home and we get the opportunity to do the things we love-even through this pandemic. So just like taking it day-by-day, that’s all we can do.”

They say the positive thinking of knowing they get to play, they get to be here, and they get to be together makes them gracious.

Nia and Mardrekia uplift the team in any way they can. And of course Head Coach Suzy Merchant does too by holding scrimmages to prepare for the season even without a schedule.

“Referees come in and we play a game. Like, whether that’s against each other or against the scout boys. And I think that’s given us a game day feel and taken us out of that practice zone and put us more in game day preparation,” added Cook. “I think that’s you know, it’s been more fun than just your day-to-day practices. Like we’ve actually been able to see what you can do.”

The team has three set-in-stone non-conference games based on schedules released by other schools - Detroit Mercy, Central Michigan, and Oakland.

For now, these women will continue to keep the team in good spirits.

“Leading by example, being a face our team needs to see, and just trying to be somebody that people can follow,” said Clouden.

WILX will be sure to let you know when that schedule is released.

