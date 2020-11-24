Advertisement

Michigan surpasses 320,000 COVID-19 cases

(WCAX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 24, Michigan health officials have reported 6,290 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 145 deaths. The state total now sits at 320,506 confirmed cases and 8,688 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,310 cases and 20 deaths.

Eaton County reports 2,536 cases and 30 deaths.

Ingham County reports 7,842 cases and 98 deaths.

Jackson County reports 4,250 cases and 86 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,638 cases and 38 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

