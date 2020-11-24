Michigan State Police partners with Kroger to feed 200 families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) and Kroger have partnered to provide Thanksgiving dinners to 200 families across central and southeast Michigan.

The meals provided by Kroger will be distributed to families identified by MSP Community Service Troopers through collaboration with local schools and organizations. Each meal donation includes a turkey and traditional sides that will feed a family of 4-6. The meals are being delivered this week.

“At Kroger we are committed to ending hunger in the communities in which we live and serve. Our goal to donate three billion meals by 2025 with our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan, takes partnerships across the state to achieve,” said Rachel Hurst, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger. “We continue to partner with the MSP to help us identify families in need during the Thanksgiving Season and look forward to another year helping to provide hope during the holiday season. Much like the MSP, we are committed to serving our neighbors and building strong bonds with the community.”

MSP posts participating include Lansing, Jackson, Monroe, Brighton, Metro North, Metro South, Flint, Lapeer, and Tri-City.

“We are especially grateful to Kroger for once again providing Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Michigan families,” said Col Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “Community service is an important part of our mission and continues even in these challenging times. Our troopers look forward to safely carrying out these deliveries and helping neighbors in need.”

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 pic.twitter.com/Uh1V4pJbLS — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) November 23, 2020

