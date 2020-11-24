Advertisement

Michigan celebrates adoption month

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis and Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan recognizes the month of November as Adoption Month. It’s a time to celebrate families growing, children finding homes and for many, a chance to celebrate their own loved ones.

News 10 spoke with Deputy Director of the State’s Children Services Stacie Bladen, who commented on how the pandemic has effected the adoption process.

“We’ve have had to make some adjustments during COVID but the adoptions are continuing,” Bladen said. “It means a lot to us... Being able to celebrate adoptions during the month of November.”

Director Bladen said that the process of adoption is not a quick one, and can frequently take four to six months.

“Sometimes they can take longer, so while we go through COVID and they can’t make visits, that can cause delays.”

A celebration was held virtually by Michigan’s supreme court to honor the month, viewable below.

