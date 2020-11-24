Mason Public Schools upgrades HVAC system

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Public School Board voted on Monday to upgrade the district’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and install an air cleaning method.

It’s all to keep kids safe from COVID-19.

The district will spend $472,000 to upgrade the HVAC system in each of Mason’s six school buildings.

“It’s going to make our buildings safer with cleaner and more efficient HVAC operations so that’s encouraging,” said Superintendent Mason Public Schools Ron Drzewicki. “We do have, you know, third party custodial services that move around our building hour upon hour and disinfecting spraying all of our frequently touched surfaces and class and desks and so on and so forth so we’re prepared to do everything we can to create the safest environment we can for our kids and staff.”

The new air quality system is set to be installed sometime next year.

The school district also emailed News 10 a press release earlier. Read the full statement below:

