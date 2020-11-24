Lawmakers react to Michigan vote certification

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A sigh of relief for some Michigan lawmakers on Monday evening after the state Board of Canvassers certifies the November 3 election results.

After a long afternoon of public comment and deliberation, the state canvassers certified President-elect Joe Biden’s Michigan win with 16 electoral votes.

Some Michigan state representatives say that the election results have been certified and they want to shift gears and focus on fighting the pandemic.

However, some think there is still work to be done to find out what happened while votes were being counted.

“We need to look at what happened in areas in the state to make sure that, you know, let’s find out the number of dead people that voted. Is it zero? I don’t know,” said Beau LaFave, State Rep. 108th District.

Beau LaFave state representative says if the Michigan Board of Canvassers have decided that the outcome is in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, then he trusts the process that has been put in place but says work needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

“I hope the few outstanding issues that may or may not be out there are looked into by legislature, which is exactly what we’re doing. And you know if there needs to be changes going forward, sign me up as the first person interested in making our elections free, fair and open,” said LaFave.

“It’s time to move forward. We’re tired of being inundated with political games. Right now, people need to focused on what matters most-which is tackling COVID-19,” said 68th District State Rep. Sarah Anthony.

Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. says there is no doubt in his mind that President Trump will continue to fight the results of the election.

Hertel says he’s personally celebrating the results and is ready to have Biden take the seat.

“For the last three weeks, the president has tweeted a whole bunch about the election but not a whole lot about things that are important to the American people. It’s time for that office to be the office that serves the people and not any one person,” said Hertel.

The General Services administration says Biden is now preparing the transition from President Trump’s administration allowing Biden to take over on January 20.

