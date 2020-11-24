Advertisement

Lansing Police ID victim in suspicious death on Joshua Street, now a homicide investigation

The victim was found Nov. 19.
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department(LPD Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say that an investigation of a suspicious death is now a homicide investigation based on recent Medical Examiner findings.

On Nov. 19 at 11:20 a.m., police were dispatched to a medical call at an apartment in the 5500 block of Joshua Street.

Once inside the apartment, officers located an unresponsive male subject. He has been identified as 43-year-old Samuel Gregory Hinkle. Lansing Fire Department Medics determined Hinkle, the resident of the apartment, was deceased.

The officers were dispatched to the building after Ingham County 911 advised that a witness inside the apartment had stated a male was in need of medical attention.

Lansing Police continues to urge anyone with information in regards to this investigation to call the department at (517) 483-4600 or Detective Matt Salmon (517) 483-6855, or message the Lansing Police Department on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI spotted at a home in Lansing
Norman Shinkle is reportedly going to vote against certifying the election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
Scene of shooting in Lansing
Lansing Police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting
Governor Whitmer announces new key staff hires

Latest News

Australian airline may require “vaccine passport” to travel
11-24 AM Weather
A sigh of relief for some Michigan lawmakers on Monday evening after the state Board of...
State lawmakers react to canvass' decision
Watching Your Wallet: Don't let holiday debt linger into new year
Watching Your Wallet: Don't let holiday debt linger into new year