Lansing Police ID victim in suspicious death on Joshua Street, now a homicide investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say that an investigation of a suspicious death is now a homicide investigation based on recent Medical Examiner findings.

On Nov. 19 at 11:20 a.m., police were dispatched to a medical call at an apartment in the 5500 block of Joshua Street.

Once inside the apartment, officers located an unresponsive male subject. He has been identified as 43-year-old Samuel Gregory Hinkle. Lansing Fire Department Medics determined Hinkle, the resident of the apartment, was deceased.

The officers were dispatched to the building after Ingham County 911 advised that a witness inside the apartment had stated a male was in need of medical attention.

Lansing Police continues to urge anyone with information in regards to this investigation to call the department at (517) 483-4600 or Detective Matt Salmon (517) 483-6855, or message the Lansing Police Department on their Facebook page.

